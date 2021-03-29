Morning Forecast, Monday March 29, 2021

This morning we have a few flurries and sprinkles around and then we will have a clearing sky. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Today high pressure builds into Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Our high temperatures today will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the northwest between 15 to 20 miles an hour. It will be a breezy day, but winds will diminish as we head into the afternoon hours. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have a sunny start and then we will see a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will be a milder day thanks to a southerly breeze. Winds on Tuesday will be between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night we will become cloudy as our next low pressure system approaches. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Wednesday night colder air will move in and showers will turn over to snow showers into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Use caution while traveling on Thursday morning there could be some slick and icy spots. Thursday we will be quite cold. Our high temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Thursday with flurries. In some of the higher elevations there will even be some snow showers. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday high pressure begins to build in. Friday we will have a sunny to partly sunny sky. Temperatures on Friday will still be below average. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 20s. Saturday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is more seasonable. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky. For Easter we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Easter Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.