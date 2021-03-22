Morning Forecast, Monday March 22, 2021

This morning winds will be light with a clear sky. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. High pressure continues to be over Central PA today bringing us another sunny day. High temperatures today will soar into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is well above average for this time of year which is in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have a clear sky.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds sky. Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night we will have a rather cloudy sky and a shower cannot be ruled out. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday mainly in the morning hours. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night will be seeing temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thursday there will be clouds thickening and later in the day showers arrive. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It is this southwesterly flow that will usher in the milder air. Thursday night will be cloudy with rainfall into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will be cloudy at first with some lingering showers. By Friday afternoon the rainfall will begin to taper off and clouds will attempt to break. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Friday night we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be a shower or two around on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.