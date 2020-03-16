Morning Forecast, Monday March 16, 2020

This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 20s and a clear sky. Today we will have sunshine to start the day and then clouds will increase. High pressure will be just to the east of the region. It will also be a seasonable day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Average high temperatures this time in March, are in the mid 40s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with a few showers. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday there will be a variable cloudy sky with a shower or two for St Patrick’s Day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday will be a breezy day. We will have winds on Tuesday from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be a nice day across the area. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night clouds will move in. Our low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the south. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night temperatures will stay in the 40s as clouds thicken. A low pressure system will move through on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is well above average for this time of the year. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Saturday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Monday we will have a southwesterly wind.