Morning Forecast, Monday March 15, 2021

This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the teens and lower twenties. Today we will have high pressure over Central PA. Today there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is seasonable for this time in March. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have clouds moving in ahead of a disturbance. Into Tuesday morning, there could be some sprinkles and flurries around for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Throughout the day on Tuesday we will be rather cloudy with a shower or some drizzle around. In the morning there could even be a light wintry mix, it does not look like a lot of precipitation. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have a rather cloudy night. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have variable cloudiness.

Low temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday a low-pressure system will move into our area. Thursday we will have a cloudy day with showers around. You’ll want to grab your umbrella. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have showers mixed in with a few snowflakes in the higher elevations. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 30s. Friday we will have a few showers early, and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Friday will be breezy. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.