Morning Forecast, Monday March 1, 2021

This morning after lingering rain, clouds will break for some sunshine. Use caution and watch for ponding on the roadways. If you come across a roadway covered in water turn around and take a different route. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Bedford County until 6:30 AM and for Somerset until 7:45 AM. We are also dealing with fog this morning reducing visibility. This morning there is a Dense Fog Advisory for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM.

Today we will have quite windy conditions. Winds will roar from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be higher up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Bedford counties beginning at 1:00 PM this afternoon until 7:00 AM tomorrow morning. Make sure to secure anything down that could blow away. Today there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s, but temperatures will tumble as the day goes along. It will feel even cooler due to the winds. Tonight will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the teens. With the winds it will feel even colder like the single digits. We will have a mainly clear sky tonight.

Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for the start of March. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Wednesday high pressure will be over us bringing us a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There will be a low pressure system to our south, but it looks like it stays well to our south, just bringing in a few high clouds to the region. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Thursday night temperatures will tumble into the 20s. Friday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be another blustery day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures Friday night will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour from the northwest. Saturday night we will have a partially clear sky. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have temperatures in the 40s.