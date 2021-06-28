Morning Forecast, Monday June 28, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It is going to be hot and humid start to the week. Temperatures today will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s with dewpoints in the 60s and 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. With so much humidity there could be a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with patchy clouds.

Tomorrow we will have similar weather. Temperatures on Tuesday will once again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be another very humid day. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated during the heat this week. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be another warm and humid day. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will slowly make its way across Central PA Thursday and Friday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 60s with showers around. Friday will be a similar day. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday there will be a times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday for the Fourth of July we will have clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures for Independence Day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night to view the fireworks, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.