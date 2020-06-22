Morning Forecast, Monday June 22, 2020

This morning it is quite foggy with temperatures in the 60s. Today we will continue the humid and warm weather pattern across Central Pennsylvania. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the south ushering in the heat and humidity. Winds will be sustained from five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. It will be quite muggy.

Tomorrow we will have very similar weather. There will be variable cloudiness on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night into Wednesday there could be a shower or thunderstorm with the passing of a cold front.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. However a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Even though temperatures will be in the 80s, it will be more comfortable with lower humidity. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Thursday looks to be a nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A shower or thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out Thursday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Friday looks to be dry too with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will start to return for the weekend. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be clouds increasing along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday we will have a few showers early and then clouds will break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.