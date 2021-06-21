Morning Forecast, Monday June 21, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Today will be quite warm and humid across Central PA. Temperatures today will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will also be dealing with dew points well into the 60s making it feel very uncomfortable outside. Try to stay indoors between noon and 5 PM and wear light colored clothing. Also make sure to stay hydrated.

Today a cold front will cross Central PA bringing some thunderstorms with it. Some storms could be strong to severe. We will have the potential for damaging winds, hail and downpours. You will want to stay up to date with the weather. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as thunderstorms taper off and showers linger.

Tuesday we will have some rain early and slowly the rain will move on out. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be much cooler compared to Monday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday high pressure will move in. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the northwest. Wednesday night will be mainly clear. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be quite nice as well. We will have sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Monday we will have a shower early then clouds will try to break. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.