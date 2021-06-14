Morning Forecast, Monday June 14, 2021

Today will be another unsettled day as a cold front slowly crosses the area. This morning we will have some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Some storms could have strong winds and downpours so stay up to date with the weather. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. In the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night the sky will begin to clear. Lows will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

High pressure centered over Canada will move in on Wednesday. This will bring us lower humidity and drier weather. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night will be a cool one for June standards. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a cool and clear night. Thursday the high pressure continues to be in place. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. We will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our winds on Thursday will be light from the northwest. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day on Friday some showers or a thunderstorm will arrive. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Friday night we will have showers with temperatures in the 60s. Saturday a cold front moves through. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.