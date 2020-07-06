Morning Forecast, Monday July 6, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. Today is going to be another hot day here in Central PA. Temperatures today will soar back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today will also be a bit more humid. We will have hazy sunshine today mixing in with clouds. There could be a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.

Tuesday will be a similar day. Tuesday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between three to five miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday the heat continues. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will soar into the lower to mid 90s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have a partly cloudy sky. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will also have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Once again a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It is looking cooler on Monday. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.