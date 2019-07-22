Morning Forecast, Monday July 22, 2019

Today will be a cooler day, but still humid. We will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will be moving through breaking us from this hazy, hot and humid weather pattern. Most of today will be cloudy with rainfall. If you come across a roadway covered in water make sure to turn around and take an alternate route. Today winds will be from the southwest. Tonight showers will begin to taper off. Temperatures on Tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will begin to dry out slowly. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or two. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a very comfortable July day. There will also be a nice northwesterly breeze. Tuesday night will be clear as temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky. Thursday will be similar. We will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday also looks to be a dry day. We will have a partly sunny sky on Friday. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Friday. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s.