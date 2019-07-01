Morning Forecast, Monday July 1, 2019

This morning will be clear with temperatures in the 50s. It will be a comfortable morning. Today a ridge of high pressure is over the region we will have a day filled with sunshine and only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. This is right where we should be for the first week of July. Tonight we will have low temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight there will be patchy clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Tuesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front will move through Tuesday. We will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night low temperatures will fall into the 60s with a partially clear sky. A summer pattern sets up for the rest of the week. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid and with the daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will pop up. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a partly cloud sky.

The Fourth of July will be very warm and muggy. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again in the afternoon hours there will be pop up showers and thunderstorms. You’ll want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Independence Day will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some places will push 90 degrees. Thursday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be some natural fireworks along with the celebration ones. Friday will also be a very warm and humid day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With the heat and humidity this week, make sure pets and neighbors are cool. Also remember to stay hydrated. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day with the afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Saturday night we will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will be partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night will be more comfortable. We will have temperatures in th upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday high pressure will be in our area. We will have a mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s.