Morning Forecast, Monday January 3, 2022

This morning we could see a few flurries around. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky at first, then clouds will slowly break for some sunshine. Winds today will be from the Northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour It will be a blustery day. Today will feel like January. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. With the wind, it will feel even colder. Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight there will be a clear sky.

Tuesday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have clouds and some sunshine. Late Wednesday into Thursday morning we could see some snow showers or flurries. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have clouds thickening as the day goes on. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday late in the day, we could have a disturbance that brings us some snowfall into Friday morning. We will keep an eye out on this as the week progresses. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will have a few lingering snow showers and flurries Friday morning then clouds will break for some peeks of sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure builds into Central Pennsylvania. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night it becomes cloudy. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Monday we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.