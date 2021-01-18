Morning Forecast, Monday January 18, 2021

This morning we will have scattered snow showers with temperatures in the 30s. This week our days will be very similar and we are in a wintry pattern. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers and some flurries. There will be more snow showers in the Laurel Highlands and northwest, there we could see another inch or two of snowfall. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy night with more scattered snow showers.

Tuesday will be very similar. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. In the Laurel Highlands and the northwest we will continue to see scattered snow showers. Everywhere else will have some flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. On Wednesday a shot of cold air will arrive to Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will only be in the mid 20s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Wednesday there will be some flurries early in the day and then we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s.

Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with a few flurries and sprinkles around. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Friday looks to be a seasonable day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries around. Friday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower twenties.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into the area. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. It will be a cold night with a mainly clear sky. Sunday will also be a chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest and they will be light. Sunday night clouds will start to move in. Sunday night our low temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Monday will be a cloudy day. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Late Monday a system moves in. It will bring us a mix of showers and snow showers. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.