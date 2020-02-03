Morning Forecast, Monday February 3, 2020

This morning we temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. It is going to be a breezy day. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Temperatures today will be well above average. Our average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the mid 30s. Today we will reach into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight clouds will increase. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s.

Tuesday will be a day with more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also be dealing with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s again. Winds Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with variable cloudiness. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will have a bit of a wintry mix. Wednesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day, before that wintry mix returns late Wednesday night. Wednesday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we are watching, it looks like a cloudy day with rain at this time. It could end up being a wintry mix in the early hours, if we have a mix use caution there could be icy spots. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have showers switching over to some snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have clouds with some sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.