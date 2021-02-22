Morning Forecast, Monday February 22, 2021

We will have a quick burst of snow this morning and then a cloudy sky the rest of the day with just a lingering snow or rain shower. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area until 1:00 PM. There will be accumulations. n most areas, we will see 1-3″ of snowfall today, but in some localized spots there could be a bit more. Use caution while traveling in the morning hours there will be some slick spots and lowered visibility.

This afternoon will be cloudy with a lingering snow shower or rain shower mixed in. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. We will have a variable cloudy sky overnight.

Tuesday morning we will have a few snow showers around. Most of the snow shower activity will be in our western counties. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. A sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite the blustery day. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with patchy clouds.

Wednesday will be quite the mild day. Our average high temperatures at the end of February are in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a partly sunny day. Wednesday night the sky will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest. It will be a blustery day with winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Our temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Saturday we will be cloudy with some showers. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with a shower or snow shower. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday we will have a cloudy day with showers developing again late. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday are high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.