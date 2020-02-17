Morning Forecast, Monday February 17, 2020

This week will be another rollercoaster of temperatures here in Central Pennsylvania. This morning watch for freezing fog that could lead to slick and icy conditions on your commute, mainly in western counties. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Today we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. As the day goes on, the sun will slowly fade behind the clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be light and variable. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight will be cloudy as a low-pressure system moves in. This will bring us rain by early Tuesday morning. In our higher elevations, and our northern counties the rain will start off with snow. This could make for a slick and icy morning commute use caution in the north and higher elevations.

Throughout the day on Tuesday it will be cloudy and foggy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night the rain tapers to showers, and will turn to a few snow showers as colder air moves in. Tuesday night our low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have a few lingering flurries early and then clouds break for sunshine. Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will be blustery. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night our temperatures will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Thursday temperatures will be below average. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the teens with a clear sky. Friday will also be colder than average. We will have high temperatures on Friday in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday high pressure will be over us and we will be mostly sunny. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Saturday we will also be dry and milder. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Saturday night our temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Monday will also be mild. We will have high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness.