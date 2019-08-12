Morning Forecast, Monday August 12, 2019

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the 50s. Today the warm and humid air will return to the region. High pressure is still in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will be higher today in the 60s making the air feel sticky compared to this past weekend. Winds today will be light from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have clouds increasing as our low temperatures fall into the lower to mid 60s.

A low-pressure system will start to move through on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain strong winds, hail, and downpours. If you come across a roadway covered in water, make sure to turn around and take another route. You’ll want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest. Tuesday night we will continue to have showers and thunderstorms. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 50s with patchy clouds.

Thursday there will be another disturbance moving across the region. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday will be a drier day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend is looking dry for the most part too. Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the south bringing in the heat and humidity. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures will fall into the 60s. Monday we will have temperatures in the 80s.