Morning Forecast, Monday August 10, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. Today is going to be a hot one here across Central PA. Our average high temperatures for this time in August are in the upper 70s to lower 80s but we will soar into the 90s. So far this year, we have had 11 days at 90 degrees or above. Make sure to stay cool and limit your time outside. Also, remember to check on your neighbors and keep your pets in a cool space. Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we will be back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a mix of sunshine and clodus, but a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. This week a slow moving cold front will be approaching Central PA. It is looking like a quite warm and humid week. Tuesday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday the front starts to make its way into our area. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest and they will be light. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Friday temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday we will once again be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.