Morning Forecast, Monday April 26, 2021

We will start this Monday off with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower. 40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will near 80 degrees. Winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday could be the mildest day of 2021 so far. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday we will have clouds increasing and a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers.

A cold front arrives on Thursday. We will have a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to see some showers. Friday we will have showers early then clouds try to break for some sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s.