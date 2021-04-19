Morning Forecast, Monday April 19, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time in April. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. In our northwestern counties, there could be a sprinkle or flurry.

Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Late Tuesday a system will approach bringing showers with it. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will be cloud with showers. Overnight northwestern counties may see some snowfall in spots. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the mid 40s. Wednesday cold air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. There will be showers early on Wednesday. During the day on Wednesday there could evening be a few snowflakes mixing in on the ridgetops and higher elevations. Wednesday will be a windy day making the air feel colder. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will want to cover any sensitive plants outside or bring them in.

Thursday will be chilly and windy. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will even be higher making it quite a chilly day. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Over the weekend temperatures will start to rebound back to more seasonable levels. Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with a cloud sky and showers move in. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and clouds may try to break late in the day for some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 40s. Monday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.