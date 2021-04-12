Morning Forecast, Monday April 12, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This week we will dodge some more raindrops, but it won’t be a washout. Typical April Central Pennsylvania weather. This week will also be slightly cooler. Today we will be rather cloudy with showers and drizzle around. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but most stay dry. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. Later in the day some showers arrive. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a cloudy sky with showers around.

Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine.