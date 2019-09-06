Morning Forecast, Friday September 6, 2019

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have an easterly wind today. There will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Tonight we will fall into the 50s with patchy clouds.

Saturday a weak front will try to cross the region. We could see a spotty shower early in the day. Most of us will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday will be breezy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Western counties will be cooler compared to the east. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday we will also have times of clouds and sunshine, but a shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. A shower or two is possible on Monday. Monday night temperatures will drop into the 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next system will move in on Wednesday. Wednesday we will have clouds increasing with showers arriving later in the day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday we will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.