Morning Forecast, Friday September 4, 2020

Early this morning a cold front will cross Central Pennsylvania. This morning we will have a lingering shower before the sky begins to clear. Today clouds will decrease for afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight the sky will begin to clear and temperatures behind the front will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday high pressure will build into the area. We will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity. There will be a disturbance just to our north that will bring a few clouds to our northern counties. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be mainly clear and cool. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday the dry sunny weather will stay with us. Our winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will also be sunny for Labor Day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 70s. Thursday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our low temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.