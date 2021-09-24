Morning Forecast, Friday September 24, 2021

This morning will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today we will have high pressure building in, by the afternoon we will have a mostly sunny sky. Tonight temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we will also have sunshine and only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have clouds breaking for some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be int he mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.