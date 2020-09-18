Morning Forecast, Friday September 18, 2020

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Today clouds will be breaking for sunshine. Today is also going to be cooler due to a cold front. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in mid to upper 30s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Elk County and a Frost Advisory has been issued for Cameron and Clearfield counties. These advisories go from 1:00 AM Saturday until 8:00 AM. Make sure to cover up any plants or flowers.

Saturday high pressure will move in. Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be chilly and we could be dealing with some frost. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s again leading to some frost.

Monday there will also be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday will also be a dry day. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will see more sunshine with only a few clouds. Our high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Wednesday will between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.