Morning Forecast, Friday September 17, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with variable cloudiness. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with showers and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. In the west if we see some more sunshine temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Wednesday. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will have a northwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.