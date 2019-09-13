Morning Forecast, Friday September 13, 2019

This morning we will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with drizzle and a few showers. It is not going to be a lot of rainfall today, but it will be damp and gray. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations will be in the lower 70s. This is well below average for this time in September. Average high temperatures are in the mid 70s. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have showers through the midday and then it should taper as the day goes on. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Keep this in mind if you plan on going to the Penn State game versus Pitt, you’ll want to grab your rain jacket. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will near 80 degrees. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday, we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tuesday high temperatures will also reach into the 70s. Tuesday we will have a sunny start with clouds increasing as the day goes on. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night we will have some showers around. Wednesday there will be temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will also be some showers around on Wednesday. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will also have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.