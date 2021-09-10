Morning Forecast, Friday September 10, 2021

This morning will be cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky. Today high pressure will be in place. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a clear sky.

Saturday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine. Sunday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.