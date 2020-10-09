Morning Forecast, Friday October 9, 2020

This morning will be chilly and frosty with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today there will be sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday remnants of a storm will be just to our south. At this point it looks like Saturday will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Now late Saturday a cold front from the north will try to make its way through and we could see a stray shower. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the north between three to five miles an hour. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky. Sunday there could be some rainfall developing from the remnants of Hurricane Delta as it moves near Central PA. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with some rainfall into Monday morning. Low temperatures on Monday night will fall into the 40s.

Monday we will have times of rain as the day goes on. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Early Tuesday there could be a shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.Wednesday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s.