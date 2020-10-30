Morning Forecast, Friday October 30, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have a few lingering showers and then it will taper off. North of I-80 in the morning, a few snowflakes could be mixed in too. It does look like it will stay rather cloudy today, but clouds may slowly break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Behind the system on tonight chilly air will settle in. Our low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will be over the region on Saturday. We will have a mostly sunny day but it will be cool. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you are trick or treating Halloween evening, make sure to bundle up it will be chilly. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky. Don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late Sunday a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night into Monday morning there could be a few showers and snow showers around with a cloudy sky.

Monday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 40s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few sprinkles and flurries around. Monday will be a chilly day, and strong winds from the northwest will not help. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday high pressure builds in. We will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will reach into the mid to upper 50s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Friday we will have intervals of clouds and sun.