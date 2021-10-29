Morning Forecast, Friday October 29, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with showers. Today will be a cloudy day with a soaking rain. It will also be chilly and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the east between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds could gust up to 50 miles an hour. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Somerset and Cambria counties until 8:00 PM. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with more rainfall.

Saturday we will have more a rather cloudy day with showers around. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and some sun. There could also be a shower or two. It will be quite breezy on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday showers arrive. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday there will be a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We could also see a bit of a mix. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s.