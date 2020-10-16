Morning Forecast, Friday October 16, 2020

This morning we will have showers and drizzle with temperatures in the 40s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Later this afternoon the sky will begin to clear. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, it will be quite cool. It will be much cooler behind the front and tonight the sky will clear. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight will be quite chilly. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Bedford, Cambria, Somerset, and Blair counties from 2:00 AM Saturday until 10:00 AM. Low temperatures on tonight will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will be mostly sunny. It is going to be quite a cool day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High pressure will be in place over Central PA. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will have temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday there will be clouds, some sun with a few showers later in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will start off cloudy with showers before clouds break for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers around.