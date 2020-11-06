Morning Forecast, Friday November 6, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and we will start off today with clouds decreasing. By this afternoon we will be seeing blue sky and sunshine. It will be a mild day. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have another ridge of high pressure in place. Saturday we will see a sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is above average for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast and will be light. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday we will have be mostly to partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partially clear sky. This weekend and into early next week, we could see record high temperatures. Saturday’s record high was set in 1938 of 76 degrees. Sunday’s record high was 72 in 1980. Monday’s record high was 70 degrees in 1999.

We are forecasting Monday to see a temperature near 70 on Monday. Monday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Monday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night clouds will thicken into Wednesday. Wednesday a low pressure system will start to move in. This means on Wednesday we will be cloudy with showers. We could even see some times of rain on Wednesday. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday starts off with showers and clouds will break later in the day for sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.