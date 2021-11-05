Morning Forecast, Friday November 5, 2021

This morning will be frosty. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds tonight will be light from the north. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Saturday we will have sunshine with just a few passing clouds. There will be a southerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. On Sunday we will also have a westerly wind. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Monday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the 60s. Monday there will be a westerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have clouds increasing then showers will arrive. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday nigh temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Friday we will have variable cloudiness with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.