Morning Forecast, Friday November 27, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Today we will have clouds slowly trying to break for some peeks of sunshine. We could also see some drizzle in spots today. Today our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky with sprinkles and drizzle.

Saturday morning some drizzle will linger, and then clouds will break. Saturday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Our low temperatures will be in the 40s. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with some rainfall moving through. Otherwise, we will stay cloudy. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a windy and chilly day. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be a blustery day. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers switching to snow showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday will also be quite cold. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be blustery with a few scattered snow showers and flurries. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.Thursday our winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday new will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Also, there could be some lingering flurries around. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s.