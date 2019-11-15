Morning Forecast, Friday November 15, 2019

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky. Today we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Today winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Tonight northern counties will see a bit more in the way of cloud coverage along with a flurry or two.

Saturday also will be dry, with a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A northeasterly breeze on Saturday will keep us on the chilly side. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday winds will be from the southeast and the will be light. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be a rather cloudy day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday a sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s. Wednesday we will have another mostly cloudy day with a sprinkle or flurry. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday there will be sunshine and clouds before our next system will move in on Friday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will also have high temperatures on Friday in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overall the next few days it is looking relatively quiet.