Morning Forecast, Friday November 13, 2020

This morning is frosty and temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is also some fog this morning. Use caution while commuting. Today will be seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a partly to mostly sunny sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a clear sky.

Saturday we will start off sunny, but slowly clouds will move in. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our next system rolls in. We will have a cloudy sky with showers. Sunday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Monday we will have a cloudy day with a shower or around. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be a chilly day. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will feel cooler due to a northwesterly wind. It will be quite breezy with winds between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could even see a few sprinkles and flurries on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have winds from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday our high temperatures will reach in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.