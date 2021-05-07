Morning Forecast, Friday May 7, 2021

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will see patchy clouds until showers arrive mid-morning. Today will be cool day. Temperatures today will only be in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a cloudy day with showers. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and then showers arrive late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Saturday we will have some showers early and then just a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be cloudy Saturday night. Sunday there will be a cloudy sky with rain developing. If you have plans for Mother’s Day, you may want to keep the activities indoors. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Monday we will rain early and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. winds on Tuesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday we will have a shower early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s.