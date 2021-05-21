Morning Forecast, Friday May 21, 2021

Today we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could soar to the lower 90s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the lower 70s. Winds will be light. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. Saturday there could also be a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun and once again we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday there will be a more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west from five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday will be breezy. We will have clouds and sunshine. Tuesday a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again we could see a pop up during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.