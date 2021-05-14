Morning Forecast, Friday May 14, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds.This afternoon a stray shower or sprinkle is possible. Today our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday afternoon there could be some pop up showers or thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be for the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but most of the day looks dry. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could also see a few showers developing late. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday will have times of clouds and sun. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out late on Wednesday. Wednesday nigh temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or two. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Friday we will have clouds mixing in with sun. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.