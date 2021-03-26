Morning Forecast, Friday March 26, 2021

This morning we will have scattered showers around with a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon showers taper off and clouds will break for some sunshine. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

It will be a very windy day. In fact, we could see wind gusts up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Blair, Cambria, Bedford and Somerset Counties until 6:00 PM. For Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre, and Huntingdon counties it is a Wind Advisory until 6:00 PM. Make sure to secure anything down outside that could blow away. We could also see some scattered power outages from these high winds. High temperatures on today will be in the lower to mid 60s, but will fall as the day goes on. Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. It will feel chilly, but this is seasonable for this time of the year. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday evening a few showers may arrive. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers around. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday will be breezy before clouds break for sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with a partially clear sky. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will be partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.