Morning Forecast, Friday March 20, 2020

This morning we have scattered showers moving across the area with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another low pressure system will move through today. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could contain gusty winds this afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. This is well above average for this time of the year.We could break record high temperatures. Our record high temperature for this date is 73°F back in 1945. What will usher in this warm air will be a southwesterly wind between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tonight there will be a few lingering showers. Low temperatures on tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night will be cloudy with a shower or even a snow showers.

Monday we will be rather cloudy. We could also see a shower or two along with drizzle on Monday. Some of the higher elevations may see a few snowflakes mixed in. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Monday we will have a southwesterly wind. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday clouds will increase as the day goes along. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach 50 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Friday another round of rain heads our way. We will be mostly cloudy with showers. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.