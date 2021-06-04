Morning Forecast, Friday June 4, 2021

This morning we will have a few showers and rumbles of thunder. There will also be patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Today there will be times of clouds and some sun. During the afternoon hours there will be a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a partially clear.

Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Sunday will be in mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hours. Temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will soar into the lower 90s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday afternoon a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Wednesday night will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday.

With the heat make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Also don’t forget to keep your pets safe from the heat too!