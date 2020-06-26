Morning Forecast, Friday June 26, 2020

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 50s. Today looks to be mostly dry with a mostly to partly sunny sky. A shower cannot be ruled out but most will enjoy the sunshine. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The heat and humidity will start to return for the weekend. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving with a warm front. Saturday high temperatures will soar into the lower to mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Within a thunderstorm there could be gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours. Keep up to date with your WTAJ Weather App. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a few showers and thunderstorms early and then clouds will break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. It looks like the wet weather will stay out of Central PA on Monday. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.