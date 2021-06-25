Morning Forecast, Friday June 25, 2021

This morning will be clear with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm mainly in the northern counties. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will also be humid. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm potentially in the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. It will be a warm and humid day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Wednesday we will continue to be stuck in this pattern. We will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be similar. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday we will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s.