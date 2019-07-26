Morning Forecast, Friday July 26, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some patchy fog. Today will also be a nice day. We will have blue sky and sunshine. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. Today winds will be light. Tonight we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday is also going to be another rather dry day. We will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday we will start to feel humidity returning to the region. Sunday night we will fall into the 60s.

It truly will be a relatively dry stretch of weather. You’ll want to make sure you keep your plants watered. During the day on Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest ushering in the heat and humidity. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be a humid day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. Our next system will move through on Wednesday. Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Wednesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday will not be as humid. Our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Into the weekend, temperatures will be right around average or slightly above. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.