Morning Forecast, Friday July 17, 2020

This morning we will have a lingering shower or thunderstorm in spots. Temperatures will be in the 70s. This afternoon and evening we will have clouds and sunshine. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be humid. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday will be a hot and humid day with hazy sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will soar into the lower to mid 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest ushering in the heat and humidity. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday out high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Monday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday there will be another humid day with clouds and sun. Once again an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday we also will be hot and humid with clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms too. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.