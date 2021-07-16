Morning Forecast, Friday July 16, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy clouds. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a hot and humid day. Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. With the heat and humidity, a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Any pop up could contain strong winds and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware. We have a better chance to see storms today in our northern counties compared to the south. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.