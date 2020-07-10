Morning Forecast, Friday July 10, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. This evening western counties could see a shower or thunderstorm. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Saturday we will also have clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms in spots. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Once again a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a brief break from the heat and humidity before it returns for the next work week. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It is looking cooler on Monday. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have another hot day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will soar into the lower 90s. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Friday will also be hot and humid. Friday temperatures will soar into the lower to mid 90s.